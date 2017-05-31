Stellenbosch FC 2-2 Baroka FC: Stellenbosch rally to hold Bakgaga in Cape Town

The home side rolled out a strong squad with Mame Niang leading the attack and Washington Arubi in between the sticks.

As for Baroka, they were not to be undone. They brought out striker Phineas Matlakala, Victor Letsoalo and veteran left-back Punch Masenamela.

They missed key midfielder Letladi Madubanya through suspension, while the hosts too missed influential figures in Brent Adonis and Manti Mekoa through the same indiscretion.

Both sides struggled to play their usual short-passing game on the bumpy Athlone turf and were reduced to long balls most of the time.

Baroka were the first in on goal after a mistimed clearance by Junaid Sait allowed Matlakala in on goal, but luckily it didn’t find its way into goal but only on the roof of the net in the 2nd minute.

Matlakala was in the thick of things yet again as he headed over the bar from a corner kick after 17 minutes with Stellenbosch’s defence in tatters following a spring of corner-kicks.

Stellenbosch were proven hard to crack and used the threat of lanky forward Niang to make things happen for them.

They were dealt a blow after 39 minutes when Mxolisi Kunene put the visitors ahead after latching onto a cross at the back-post to give Arubi no chance.

They looked for a second with Kunene in the thick of things but they could not make it count, as Niang made his presence felt by setting up Jaarod Moroole for the equalizer two minutes before the break.

The danger for them didn’t end there. They battled to maintain the hard-running Bakgaga who pressed them high early on in the second half in a bid to regain the lead.

They duly went ahead after 54 minutes following a stunning free-kick from Nkosinathi Ndlovu that hit the underside of the bar and give Arubi no chance.

Troughton threw caution to the wind, bringing on Cleophas Dube for Matthew Rodwell, and the former nearly haunted his former team, but his header went agonizingly wide.

They drew level one again when David Booysen headed in at the back-post following Diego Brown’s delivery in the 62nd minute.

Disheartened as they were, Bakgaga rose up and looked to regain the lead for the third time and Letsoalo came close 15 minutes to the end but was denied by Arubi at the near-post.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper was in the thick of things yet again late on to deny substitute Richard Matloga from stealing the winner with a point-blank save as both sides shared the spoils.