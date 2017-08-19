Stenson grabs third-round lead after late birdie barrage

Still searching for his first win of the year, Henrik Stenson took a one-shot lead after the third round of the Wyndham Championship.

Henrik Stenson birdied four of his last six holes at the Wyndham Championship on Saturday to grab a one-shot lead after the third round.

Stenson, the Swedish world number nine, is surprisingly still in search of his first win this season.

His chances took an early hit with a double bogey on the par-three seventh hole, but he bounced back to shoot a four-under 66 to get to 16 under for the tournament.

Three players trail Stenson by just one shot at 15 under.

Webb Simpson, a former winner of the PGA Tour event, is one of them after a bogey on the par-four 17th dropped him out of a share of the lead. Simpson shot a two-under 68.

Kevin Na and Ollie Schniederjans also finished the third round at 15 under.

Na birdied three of his last five holes Saturday to sneak into the final pairing with Stenson. Schniederjans is searching for his first PGA Tour win.

Johnson Wagner shot a five-under 65 to get to 14 under. His third round started with an eagle on the par-four first hole. He then had four birdies and one bogey the rest of the way to vault himself into contention.

Davis Love III, who is trying to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, is just three shots back at 13 under. Love won this event in 2015, and despite a one-over par back nine Saturday, still has a chance at success again this week.

Harold Varner III and Richy Werenski are also at 13 under at the tournament, which is the last before the start of the FedEx Cup Play-offs.