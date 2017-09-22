We are a step closer to our goal, says Friday Ubong

The forward expressed his delight with the Eagles victory against the Squirrels which has brought them closer to realising their dream

Nigeria’s Friday Ubong says bagging a final spot in the Wafu Cup of Nations has taken them a step closer to their ‘main achievement’.

Salisu Yusuf’s men conquered ten-man Benin Republic 1-0 courtesy of Rabiu Ali 11th minute goal at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, and will face Ghana in the final of the competition.

“I’m very grateful that going through all these stress we are not going back empty-handed,” Ubong told Goal.

“We are now in the final of the competition and our main achievement will be taking the trophy back to Nigeria.

“I saw it myself it was a very hard game because this very game is harder than the one we had against Ghana. I think it was by God’s grace we won this game.

The Akwa United winger is yet to get himself a goal and he is unhappy with his form in front of goal.

“I’m very sad that up till this moment I’ve not gotten a goal,” he said.

“But it’s a good thing I still have the final to get some goals.”