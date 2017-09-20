Stepen Eze ruled out of Benin Republic clash

Salisu Yusuf will be without the towering defender against the Squirrels in Thursday's crucial last four encounter

Stephen Eze will miss Nigeria’s semifinal encounter against Benin in the Wafu Cup of Nations due to illness.

The FC IfeanyiUbah defender sat out the Super Eagles training which took place at the Sekondi Sports Stadium, Takoradi ahead of the crucial clash against the Squirrels.

Goal understands he took ill and will not be available to don the green and white jerseys as Salisu Yusuf’s men battle for a spot in the final of the competition at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday.

This comes as a huge blow for the Nigerian team after the defender's delivered a masterclass performance in their 2-0 win over Ghana on Monday.

