Steph Houghton double helps fire England past Bosnia & Herzegovina in World Cup qualifier

Skipper Steph Houghton scored either side of the break in Walsall on Friday night: Getty

Skipper Steph Houghton fired a double as England Women beat World Cup qualifying rivals Bosnia & Herzegovina 4-0 at the Bescot Stadium.

Defender Houghton struck either side of Manchester City team-mate Nikita Parris's early second-half effort and Chelsea's Fran Kirby converted a late penalty.

Victory keeps England hot on the heels of Group One leaders Wales, who beat Kazakhstan 1-0 to stay one point ahead having played one game more.

Nikita Parris celebrates her goal for England (Getty) More

It also represents a first win for Mo Marley, in caretaker charge since the sacking of Mark Sampson.

Bosnia forward Lidija Kulis had gone closest to opening the scoring when forcing goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain into a decent save, but Houghton headed England into a 19th-minute lead following Alex Greenwood's corner.