Stephen Odey completes move to FC Zurich

The 19-year-old becomes the third Nigerian to feature for the City club after Ike Shorunmu and Rasheed Yekini

Nigeria’s Stephen Odey has completed his move to Swiss topflight side FC Zurich from MFM FC.

The 19-year-old had agreed on a move to the club a few weeks back, but his release was granted by Fifa on Wednesday and he is now eligible to feature for Uli Forte’s men.

Before his move to Europe, Odey scored 18 goals which helped MFM FC secure a place in next season’s Caf Champions League.

Club’s Head of Sport, Thomas Bickel expressed his delight with the Nigerian’s capture:

"Stephen was already a scorer and a national player in his home country at the age of 19. We are glad that he wants to take the next step with us."