Stephen Waruru ditches Ulinzi Stars after turbulent season

The diminutive forward signed off in style as the soldiers gunned down Tusker 4-0 in the season ender played at Afraha Stadium

Ulinzi Stars striker Stephen Waruru has hinted that he will not play for the team again starting next season.

The diminutive forward signed off in style as the soldiers gunned down Tusker 4-0 in the season ender played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Saturday.

However, speaking to reporters after the match, Waruru confirmed that he will not turn out for the side next season. “I have played my last match for Ulinzi Stars and it was great to score two goals against a big team like Tusker.

“I want to pursue other goals and want to take this opportunity to thank my teammates, coaches and everyone at Ulinzi Stars for the support they accorded me throughout my career here. I want to take a rest before I venture into my next move. Probably God knows what I will do.”

Waruru signed off with 13 goals, four less than the league’s top scorer Masoud Juma of Kariobangi Sharks. Ulinzi Stars are also on the verge of losing another top player – Samuel Onyango – to Gor Mahia.

Goal understands the two clubs have reached an agreement for the player to sign for the newly crowned league champions ahead of next season.