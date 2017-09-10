Stephens hungry for more after $3.7m win

After receiving a $3.7million cheque for winning the US Open, Sloane Stephens is hungry for more.

US Open champion Sloane Stephens is more motivated than ever to win another grand slam – thanks to the $3.7million she received for her success in New York.

In a clash between two first-time major finalists, Stephens was too good for American countrywoman Madison Keys 6-3 6-0 on Saturday.

With her victory, the 24-year-old secured the $3.7m winner's cheque, adding to the $4.5m career prize money Stephens had already won.

Asked if she was hungry to win more grand slams, Stephens said: "Of course.

"Did you see that cheque that lady handed me? Like, yes.

"If that doesn't make you want to play tennis, I don't know what will. So, yes, definitely."

An Australian Open semi-finalist in 2013, Stephens underwent foot surgery in January, making her return at Wimbledon.

Her ranking slipped into the 900s in July and Stephens said her major success came as a huge shock.

"When I had surgery, I was not thinking that I would be anywhere near a US Open title. Nor did I think I was going to be anywhere near the top 100," she said.

"I was worried about my protected ranking, and I was worried about using my protected ranking to get in here. I used both of them already for grand slams and tournaments and to be able to play. I was thinking about all the wrong things.

"Once I kind of let that go and just realised that whatever is meant to be is going to be, that I worked hard to get here and, that's that, then I think a lot of that stress was relieved and I was able to just play free and run and compete and just get out there and get after it every match.

"I mean, there is no words to describe how I got here, the process it took or anything like that, because if you told someone this story, they'd be, like, 'That's insane.' I'm just happy to be here."

