Sterling on Arsenal interest: I didn't think about it for one minute

Raheem Sterling says he paid no attention to Arsenal's reported interest in signing him this summer and insists he wants to stay at Manchester City for the long-term.

Sterling was linked with a deadline day move to Arsenal as part of a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez, and though Goal understands City did not entertain the offer, there have since been further reports that the London club remain interested in the England international.

Pep Guardiola has previously ruled out any chance of the Gunners being able to strike a deal, and speaking ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game with Napoli, Sterling himself has dismissed the notion that he may be interested in a move south.

"I didn’t need to speak to Guardiola because I already spoke to him in the summer about pre-season," he said at a press conference. "I didn’t have any negative thoughts or anything about it, I just woke up one day with England and didn’t believe a word of it, and I wouldn't have until I spoke to the manager.

"It wasn't something that I was worried about because Pep is an honest guy and he would've spoken to me before that [if City wanted to sell me], so I didn’t need to worry about it and I didn't think about it for one minute."

He added: "I signed for five years. I have two and a half years left and I see myself here, playing football here under a great manager and with a great team, so of course [I want to stay].

"It's a massive year for me, massive year for the team, I just need to keep building, keep working hard and go to the World Cup on a positive."