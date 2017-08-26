Sterling to miss Liverpool clash following red card in crazy celebration debacle

The winger was shown a red card for celebrating with fans after scoring a late winner against Bournemouth, much to his coach's surprise

Raheem Sterling will miss Manchester City's clash against his former club Liverpool after being sent off against Bournemouth on Saturday.

With the match tied at 1-1 going into the final stages, the England international found the net with a scrappy goal and was subsequently sent off after receiving a second yellow card for celebrating with City's travelling support.

Stewards had to step in to separate the players from the fans, while veteran referee Mike Dean felt there was enough grounds to remove Sterling from the pitch.

As such, Sterling is the first Premier League player to be sent off for excessive celebration since Frédéric Piquionne for West Ham v Everton in January 2011.

With his sending off, Sterling will be spared potential booing from travelling Liverpool fans on September 9, with the 22-year-old having left Anfield in 2015 under acrimonious circumstances.

Fans, meanwhile, took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the controversial dismissal:

