Sterling to miss Liverpool clash following red card in crazy celebration debacle

The winger was shown a red card for celebrating with fans after scoring a late winner against Bournemouth, much to his coach's surprise

Raheem Sterling will miss Manchester City's clash against his former club Liverpool after being sent off against Bournemouth on Saturday.

With the match tied at 1-1 going into the final stages, the England international found the net with a scrappy goal and was subsequently sent off after receiving a second yellow card for celebrating with City's travelling support.

Stewards had to step in to separate the players from the fans, while veteran referee Mike Dean felt there was enough grounds to remove Sterling from the pitch.

1 - Raheem Sterling has been given a red card for the first time in his Premier League career (162 apps). Overdone. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 26, 2017

As such, Sterling is the first Premier League player to be sent off for excessive celebration since Frédéric Piquionne for West Ham v Everton in January 2011.

With his sending off, Sterling will be spared potential booing from travelling Liverpool fans on September 9, with the 22-year-old having left Anfield in 2015 under acrimonious circumstances.

Fans, meanwhile, took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the controversial dismissal:

Mike Dean's performance in that game was anything but Sterling — Uncle Joey (@BoutsWHU) August 26, 2017

Mike Dean just like Bobby Madley had a very poor game. Ake should have been sent off in first half, instead sent Sterling off unfairly. — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) August 26, 2017

When you have Raheem Sterling on your fantasy team and he scores but gets sent off for celebratingpic.twitter.com/RC4aDFeIBc — Premier League Bible (@PremBible) August 26, 2017

Lmaoooo... no sending off for a wild lunge at Gabriel Jesus but book Sterling for celebrating. — 7 (@Floyd_Stunner) August 26, 2017

Of course Mike Dean dosent let Sterling get the lime light. Always has to be him who's name is always talked about. Hate him so much. — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) August 26, 2017

Can we talk about how Raheem Sterling has saved our season? Clutch goal vs Everton and now Bournemouth. Guy is world class isn't he. — Leo (@DareToGoater) August 26, 2017