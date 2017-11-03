Sterling on the rise as Guardiola avoids Sanchez talk

Man City's Raheem Sterling was viewed as a bargaining chip for Alexis Sanchez two months ago but is comfortably outscoring the Arsenal star.

Raheem Sterling will square off against Alexis Sanchez and Arsenal on Sunday with a new hunger for goals paying dividends, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

England winger Sterling is the leading scorer across all competitions for City this season, with his 10th of the campaign rounding off a stunning 4-2 win at Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Speculation in August had suggested the 22-year-old was set to be the makeweight in a deal to bring Arsenal star Sanchez - who has two goals this season - to City before the transfer window closed.

Guardiola was unable to get that deal over the line and, ahead of a Premier League reunion with a player he coached at Barcelona, he was keen not to reopen the saga.

"The transfer window is closed, so it's not time to talk about that," he said. "I have respect for Arsenal and especially for my own players.

"On Alexis, you know my opinion, but he's an Arsenal player - so it's not correct to talk about that – especially before we play them.

"He is an Arsenal player. We have to analyse how to control him because he is such an important player for them, the huge talent that he has."

Guardiola was more forthcoming on the in-form Sterling, who he revealed is reaping the benefits from extra finishing work on the training ground with City coach and former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta.

"I think he is enjoying scoring goals, he's not scared," he said. "Now he realises, wow, how fun and good it is to score goals. Now he is more focused on that.

"Mikel Arteta is working many, many days after training sessions for the last action, for the control in the last moment. For his improvement, [Sterling] wants to stay there and shoot and improve with the goalkeepers.

"He knows the striker has to score goals if you want to achieve the next step. You will not survive in the high-level teams as a striker or a winger if you don't score goals.