Steve Hansen reignites war of words with Warren Gatland ahead of Wales vs All Blacks by telling him to stop coaching

Steve Hansen was critical of Warren Gatland's comments about the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand: Getty

All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen has reopened his war of words with former British and Irish Lions opponent Warren Gatland by telling him that if he really “hated” his return to his homeland this summer, he should probably not be in coaching.

Hansen and Gatland were involved in a mini-spat throughout the Lions series as the two New Zealanders hit back at each other through the media in a series that ended in a thrilling-yet-anti-climactic 1-1 draw.

The two will reignite their feud when the All Blacks face Wales at the Principality Stadium on 2 December in the final autumn international, but Hansen has not waited for game week to get the ball rolling after responding to Gatland’s criticism of his return home, which he blamed on the treatment of the media towards him and his family.

Having bounced back from the drawn series to win the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks will head to Europe on Friday to prepare for their end-of-season tour, but Hansen was keen to pay particular attention to Gatland’s recent comments about the summer series.

“I've only just heard it because I don't read too much about what coaches are saying and doing,” Hansen told New Zealand's Radio Sport.

“Why would you hate coaching the Lions? If you hate coaching, don't do it. I love coaching any team I've been involved in - that's the reason I'm doing it.

“I'm lucky enough to coach the All Blacks, which is fantastic, if you are lucky enough to coach the Lions it is also fantastic.”

Gatland has also faced something of a player backlash, with Lions forward Sean O’Brien claiming that they should have claimed a 3-0 win, while England No 8 Billy Vunipola – who missed the tour through injury – believed that a series whitewash would have been possible had Eddie Jones been in charge of the tour.