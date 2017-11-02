Steve Hansen: 'Eddie Jones has dossiers on everything New Zealand do. Everyone has them'

After Eddie Jones’ charm offensive towards New Zealand last week, it was Steve Hansen’s turn to attempt to smother his counterpart with kindness on Thursday.

The All Blacks will be at Twickenham on Saturday for the opening match of their autumn tour against the Barbarians with the showdown against the World Nos 1 and 2 ranked teams still a year away. England head coach Jones has rarely missed an opportunity to use New Zealand as a benchmark, stating last week that his team are still 20 per cent behind the world champions.

Jones observed that Hansen has been “testing the waters” by deliberately playing the game at a slower pace and engineering difficult positions for his team to overcome as preparation for the 2019 World Cup. He also revealed that he has asked his Lions contingent for a “dossier” on the All Blacks’ strengths and weaknesses.

If all this was designed to unsettle Hansen in any way then he appeared more than happy to accept the compliments at face value. “I can't say too much, but Eddie's on the ball though isn't he?” Hansen said. “We’re trying to do things subtly differently, so we've got a more complete game.

“He's got a dossier on everything we're doing. Everyone's got dossiers, it just depends what label you've got on them.

Jones and Hansen have been exchanging pleasantries Credit: Getty images