Steve Komphela admits there’s still a lot of work to be done at Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi went down 1-0 to the Chilli Boys in the inaugural Premier's Cup clash on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela was satisfied with the overall performance of his team against Chippa United, but he admitted that they still have a lot of work to do before the start of the new campaign.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done before we are ready for the season. I mean, it’s just the beginning and we’re trying to see a whole lot of other things,” Komphela said post-match.

Amakhosi fielded a number of fringe players and also tried out Argentine striker Jonathan Phillipe upfront.

“There is a couple of players we wanted to look at and we are satisfied with the exercise. It gives us a lot of information,” Komphela said.

“We are looking at different things. I thought in the first half, we had good discipline in defence. It is part of the training exercise, where you say 'sit in the block, let’s keep position and don’t allow any forward passes',” Komphela added.

Komphela was not too pleased with how they managed their transitions from defence to attack, particularly in the first half.

“I thought defensively, in the first half, we looked Okay. Even though, I thought on any back-passes we needed to go through but we didn’t. Second half, it just got better, but there’s a couple of players we needed to look at and we are satisfied with the exercise. We can go back with ourselves and move on,” Komphela concluded.