Steve Komphela: I'm not trying to bring South Africa's problems into Kaizer Chiefs

Komphela is under pressure to turn things around at the Glamour Boys having dropped two many crucial points in recent weeks

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela defended his team's poor run of form following yet another draw against Free State Stars on Saturday night.

Amakhosi needed a Bernard Parker strike to salvage the draw in front of thousands of fans at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Komphela referred to Milutin Sredojevic's statements that he has never seen a poorer goalscoring return in the 138 countries he has been in during so far in his coaching career for Amakhosi's inability to win matches convincingly this season.

However, the 50-year-old feels PSL coaches should be providing solutions than complaining about problems they have already identified.

Komphela said that top European teams spend huge money on signing quality strikers in order to solve goalscoring problems.

"I also don't know if you read one of the Pirates coach's reports this week and the one he pulled was that he's been in 138 countries and in those countries‚ he's never seen a poorer goalscoring return like he has in South Africa‚" Komphela said.

"I'm not trying to bring South Africa's problems into Kaizer Chiefs, but that's exactly what he's saying. We as coaches‚ how do we solve this problem?," he asked.

"You can never get tired when you're working on something. It's better when you can see the problem so you can provide solutions. Some will tell you that goalscorers are born but if you spend 50 million pounds on Didier Drogba‚ that tells how desperate you are to find a goalscorer," explained Komphela.

"If you wait for the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to come‚ it tells you how scarce are goalscorers. You have to keep working with the goalscorers that you have from every perspective," he added.