Steve Komphela cools Joseph Molangoane exit talk at Kaizer Chiefs

Molangoane made 21 appearances and scored four goals in all competitions for Chiefs last season, but he's found game time hard to come by this term

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela has downplayed reports that Joseph Molangoane could soon leave the club.

The 29-year-old has made a single appearance the Glamour Boys this season, and media reports suggest that his contract could be terminated.

According to Komphela, Molangoane is not at the level the technical team expects, and he's urged the player to be patient.

"Tight hasn't been at the level we expect and also looking at the players we have, who are doing very well, he will just have to wait a bit until he gets his opportunity," Komphela told the media.

Molangoane joined Amakhosi toward the end of last year after successfully parting ways with former club Chippa United.

He became an instant hit under Komphela and scored some crucial goals despite joining the club late in the first half of the season.

It is unclear at this stage whether or not his level of fitness is the only issue standing between him and playing regularly at Chiefs.