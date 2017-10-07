Steve Komphela explains Joseph Molangoane's two-month absence at Kaizer Chiefs

Molangoane has been linked with a possible exit from Naturena, but Komphela has dismissed the rumour, saying the winger suffered from a virus

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has again addressed Joseph Molangoane's absence from the team.

Molangoane last featured for Amakhosi in their opening match of the season where he came on as a substitute against SuperSport United in the MTN8.

Not so long ago, Komphela said the 29-year-old was not at the level required by the technical team, but he has since changed his tune, saying the wiinger has been sick.

The 50-year-old mentor added that when Molangoane returned, his place was already taken by some of his teammates.

"There is no issue with Joseph. He was sick. And then he got out‚ and then Jayiya came in and started playing, Meyiwa was there‚ Katsande‚ ‘Shabba’ and Gustavo Paez," Komphela told the media.

"He got sick and then the pity is that I don’t respond to certain things. And that is why sometimes as they go on it looks true, because I don’t rectify them (speculation) myself," he said.

"We need to bring a medical report (to clarify exactly what was wrong). There was a stage where he had flu‚ just after ‘Itu’ (Itumeleng Khune) had his chest problems as well, and then it was not easy for him to come back‚ but at least he’s starting to train a bit well now," explained Komphela.

"At the back of that‚ I don’t know whether it was a virus or what‚ and he even missed some training sessions. He was sent home at one stage for two days – he wasn’t here," continued Komphela.

"Maybe again that’s where we dropped the ball – we could have passed that to the public," he concluded.