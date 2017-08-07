Steve Komphela: We are happy with what we have at Kaizer Chiefs

Komphela is satisfied with what he has at his disposal ahead of the 2017/2018 season

Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Steve Komphela believes his side is ready to compete ahead of the 2017/2018 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign.

Amakhosi’s season is set to begin this weekend with an exciting clash in the MTN 8 against SuperSport United. However, Chiefs’ preparations were dealt a blow on Saturday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Chippa United in the inaugural Premier’s Cup pre-season friendly.

Although, it should be noted that Komphela used the encounter to give several newcomers some much needed game time such as youngster Wiseman Meyiwa and new signing Bhongolwethu Jayiya. Komphela also used the game to assess Argentine striker Jonathan Philippe, who has been on trial with the club and could be in line to earn a contract with the Soweto giants.

Nonetheless, despite the defeat Komphela was impressed by what he saw from his players on the afternoon, and he has hinted that he won't be making many more signings as he is happy with what he has at his disposal ahead of the new season.

"In as much as you want to win pre-season friendlies, it's not the ultimate objective," Komphela told the media.

"You want to see players and we saw what we wanted.

"So, all we want to see is if you take out (Willard) Katsande and put in (Wiseman) Meyiwa, the team must still be there,” Komphela explained.

“We are happy with what we have and we are ready for the season," he expressed.