Steve Komphela lays into Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

The philosophical Amakhosi boss put paid to his fellow coaches who often cry foul after the game

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has called on his counterparts to give a true diagnosis of the game, than spread unfounded analogies because ‘poison is being spilled’.

“I must warn my colleagues‚ without my coming across as an expert‚ but our coaches are sometime misleading people in the way they read numbers‚" Komphela told the media.

According to Sowetanlive, Komphela’s outburst comes after a radio reporter bemoaned that they played with six players behind the ball in Sunday’s Telkom Knockout victory over Chippa United.

“It is often so inappropriate we are sending a wrong message. I don’t know why people believe everything that coaches say‚ especially when it is wrong,” Komphela said.

This was also an opportunity for Komphela to lay into Mamelodi Sundowns’s Pitso Mosimane who accused him of ‘parking the bus’.

The Amakhosi came away with a 2-1 win on October 17 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and Komphela wish to see coaches make the correct post-match assessment.

“The match we played at Loftus when we lost 2-1 (in November last year) we were playing 3-4-3. The match we just played at Loftus when we beat then 2-1 we played 3-4-3.

“It is so easy to spill poison rather to spread something that is progressive. How I wish we could say right stuff for our people to pick up on the positives of the game,” Komphela said.