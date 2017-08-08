Steve Komphela refuses to speculate if Kaizer Chiefs will sign Jonathan Philippe

Komphela said he will continue to run the rule over the Argentine forward before a decision on his future can be made

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has refused to speculate if the club will sign Jonathan Philippe before the start of the new season.

The 29-year-old Argentine striker has been closely monitored by the Amakhosi technical team over the past few weeks, and Komphela feels his level of fitness is still not up scratch.

However, he is pleased with how the former Boca Juniors frontman protects the ball in the final third.

"It is very difficult to tell [if Philippe will be sign] but one plus that I saw is that he doesn't lose the ball easily," Komphela told reporters.

"But his level of fitness is not up to scratch. So, we’re still looking at him and see what we can get from him," he said.

Philippe featured for the Glamour Boys in the Premier's Cup clash against Chippa United which the Soweto giants lost by 1-0, but he hardly made any meaningful impact on the day.

Reports have suggested that a two-year deal has already been agreed in principle by the two parties, although Amakhosi are yet to make pronouncements.

Chiefs are desperately in need of a proven goalscorer to try and solve their goalscoring problems ahead of the 2017/18 PSL season.

They currently have Bernard Parker and Gustavo Paez as their only experienced strikers, while Ryan Moon and Emmanuel Letlotlo are expected to be introduced gradually in the upcoming campaign.