Steve Komphela reiterates he won't quit his Kaizer Chiefs job

Komphela told the media on Thursday that the thought of resigning from his position as coach has never crossed his mind despite being under pressure

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela has reiterated that he won't quit his job despite growing calls from the majority of club fans to resign.

Amakhosi have won just three of their last 15 official games, stretching back to last season.

However, Komphela holds a different view to that of Amakhosi faithful who want him gone.

“Winners never quit and quitters never win‚" Komphela told the media on Thursday.

"You don’t go around saying ‘eish‚ I am not making a breakthrough'. Maybe I have a different perspective of life but the thought of quitting never crossed my mind,” he said.

Komphela, who needed to be escorted by police in the previous game against Baroka, said that he's focused on the project the club is working than worrying about what fans are saying about.

“I am looking more at the project here at Chiefs‚ the excitement of the challenge is that you want to break through. I don’t want to take myself out of what a human being is and I don’t want to say I am abnormal. I don’t get to think like that. Maybe I am wired differently‚ which is why I am in this position," he continued.

"Every coach is abnormal‚ which is why you will have coaches going through fire and the rest of the world asking, 'can’t he see the fire?',” added Komphela.

“There are two things in football: results and reasons. I am sure that people are tired of reasons because even ourselves we are tired. We are sick and tired of saying that we conceded a goal from a set-piece, we conceded from lack of pressure around the box‚ we surrendered a lead that should not have been. There has been too many reasons‚ for too long‚ and people don’t need that,” explained the 50-year-old mentor.