Steve Komphela upbeat despite injury crisis facing Kaizer Chiefs

The 50-year-old believes that the absence of several key players will not hinder his team as he feels they have players capable of winning games

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela says while he would miss his regular stars who have been ruled out of action for the next few months through injury, he still has a good enough team to compete until they return.

Tsepo Masilela, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Sibusiso Khumalo are among those sidelined, but Komphela believes their absence will give other squad members the chance to impress.

"Any time you lose a squad member, it gives other players an opportunity to show their mettle," Komphela told the Amakhosi website.

"We will run lean and mean in defence, but luckily enough we have players capable to switch positions and change the formation when necessary," he said.

Amakhosi face Cape Town City on Wednesday, and Komphela is looking to pick up his first win of the campaign, although he admits that they need to start scoring goals.

"We are looking at this match to start collecting maximum points. We just have to start scoring goals and this match presents us with another opportunity. It is going to be an exciting match to watch, but a win is what we need to begin our onslaught for the honours," he continued.

The 50-year-old feels City hasn't changed their style of play despite changes to their technical team, and he praised Benni McCarthy for getting his coaching career off to the perfect start.

However, Komphela said he has a game plan in place to counter their threats.

The Citizens are the only PSL team with a 100 percent winning record, having won all their five games in all competitions this season.

"Their play has not changed in any way. They are in a good space at the moment. You can’t beat Wits three times in a short space of time and be taken lightly," he added.

"Coach Benni is doing well in his first season as a coach. Things are going his way at the moment and that bodes well for the future of his coaching career. However, we have a game plan in place and we will use our strength to counter their threats," concluded Komphela.