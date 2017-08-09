Steve Komphela wants his players to uphold the winning culture of Kaizer Chiefs

The Glamour Boys will attempt to do better than last season when they host Matsatsantsa in this weekend's MTN8 quarter-final clash in Durban

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela expects their MTN8 quarter-final match against SuperSport United to be a closely contested affair.

The two teams will lock horns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, the same venue where Matsatsantsa stunned Orlando Pirates to lift the Nedbank Cup in June.

“It is going to be a closely contested match. We finished respectively fourth (Chiefs) and fifth (SuperSport) on the log, which makes it a tight match,” Komphela told the media.



“SuperSport are a good side and, besides a few new players, they also have a new coach in Eric Tinkler,” he said.



“We will be looking to progress to the next stage of the competition and go on to win the trophy,” he continued.



The 50-year-old said it's important to start the season on a winning note and he feels they have prepared well enough topple Matsatsantsa.

“We want to start on a winning note. We’ve done our homework and are happy with the preparations so far,” said Komphela.



“We want to uphold the tradition and the winning culture of the club. It is important that the integration of the new players must be swift. We have to perform from the first whistle of the season,” Komphela concluded.