Steve Komphela wants to save Kaizer Chiefs player's legs

Komphela seems to be finally getting to grips with his players, who are believed to be grasping his methodology

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela believes they are starting to click, as the team is beginning to grasp his methods in his third season.

"It’s quite tough. But things are going well for us because the players see the kind of product they are building and the matches they are winning.

“They are playing good football. There’s a message in each of them that this thing is clicking. We just need to be more consistent,” Komphela told the media.

Following their workmanlike performance in midweek against Polokwane City, the Amakhosi’s next assignment is away to Chippa United in the Telkom Knockout on Sunday.

“It’s a bit hectic, which is why I had thought that we would wrap up the match (against Polokwane) in time and give some players a break,” Komphela said.

“Last week we gave (Bernard) Parker and Shabba (Siphiwe Tshabalala) 20 minutes less. I thought I would cut some miles on their legs but I couldn’t,” Komphela added.

With the games coming thick and fast, Komphela hopes they don’t suffer more injuries than they already have to key individuals.

“You can see that (Joseph) Molangoane is putting a lot on his legs, as is Philani Zulu. We are just praying (nothing happens to them) because our numbers are not great (due to injuries),” Komphela said.