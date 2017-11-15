Steve Komphela won’t take all the credit if Kaizer Chiefs win TKO

Komphela reached the final of the TKO in his first season charge of Amakhosi, and he's looking to go one step further this time around

Coach Steve Komphela will refuse to take all the credit should Kaizer Chiefs win this year’s Telkom Knockout Cup.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, the 50-year-old mentor said he would dedicated their potential success to the ‘process’, before adding that he would own up and face the music if Chiefs don’t win the trophy.

Amakhosi will be away to Bidvest Wits for the semi-finals of the TKO on Saturday afternoon desperate to make it to the final, and possibly winning the trophy later this year.

This means Komphela is just two matches away from winning his first piece of domestic silverware as a coach, but he’s unsure at this stage whether or not a major trophy would be career-changing.

“I don’t know [if it would be career-changing]. I’m a man of process, and honestly, even with the outcome that was favourable, I would still assume that it belongs to the process and not myself‚” Komphela told reporters.

“Maybe‚ again‚ owning up as part of leadership‚ if it doesn’t come through as favourable then stand up and own up and face the music. It’s part of life. When it is sweet‚ let’s share. When it is sour‚ let’s take it,” he added.

Komphela has been under immense pressure since the first day he accepted the coaching role at Chiefs, and despite some promising displays here and there, two-and-a-half years later, he still yet to add a major title in the club’s trophy cabinet.

With four teams remaining in the competition, history favours the Glamour Boys, who have won the Telkom Knockout Cup 13 times since 1982.