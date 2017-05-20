Steve Morison accuses Millwall fans of 'ruining' the club's play-off final success after Wembley pitch invasion

Millwall supporters stormed onto the pitch at the final whistle: Getty

Steve Morrison proved to be Millwall’s hero in their League One playoff final match against Bradford, but the veteran striker was unable to enjoy his club’s triumph because of supporters invading the Wembley pitch.

The 33-year-old scored the only goal of a tense match at the national stadium, running onto Lee Gregory’s neat flick-on and confidently stabbing the ball past Colin Doyle at the back post.

The goal came in the 85th minute of the match and Bradford proved unable to equalise, meaning Millwall atoned for their play-off heartbreak last season, when the club lost 3-1 to Barnsley.

However, Millwall’s celebrations upon the final whistle were immediately cut short by a large number of supporters jumping over the advertising hoardings and invading the pitch.

And the sight of so many supporters running onto the pitch – despite the pleas of manager Neil Harris and his players – ruined the winning feeling for goal-scorer Morison.

“It’s brilliant but I can’t lie, I can’t really focus at the minute,” he said in a pitchside interview with Sky Sports.

“It’s ruined it for me right now, they’ve absolutely ruined it. It’s great for the club, so well done and I got the winner. We played poor. And we’ll celebrate tonight.”

His manager, Harris, was however less critical of Millwall’s jubilant supporters.

“The fans came on in good spirit. We didn't want them to come on but they came on in good spirit,” he said shortly after Morison’s disconsolate interview.

“If I need a hero, I've always got Steve Morison. The strikers have been the difference for us over the play-offs. Bradford were better than us in the first half but I took a step back and put trust in my players.”