Steve Mounie bags brace on Huddersfield debut

Steve Mounie began life at Huddersfield Town with a stunning debut as the Premier League’s new boys thrashed a hapless Crystal Palace 3-0 away from home on Saturday.

The Terriers secured one of the headline results of the opening weekend and the Benin international was at the center of it all.

After Joel Ward’s own goal to see the visitors ahead early on, Mounie, the clubs record £11.5 million signing from Montpellier in Ligue 1, doubled just three minutes later through a fine header to his side 2-0 ahead at the interval.

The 22-year-old, who scored 14 goals in 35 appearances for Montpellier last season, completed the rout late in the second half as he benefited from Collinpull Quaner's back.

Ivorian attacker Wilfred Zaha and Dutch-Ghanaian Timothy Fosu-Mensah featured from onset whilst another Ghanaian, Jeffery Schlupp and Congolese attacker Jason Lokilo also watched from the bench.