Steve Parish made mistakes but Frank de Boer failed to win over Crystal Palace's hierarchy or squad - he had to go

The Frank de Boer era at Crystal Palace qualifies as a failure for all parties.

That is even by the admission of chairman and co-owner Steve Parish, who said earlier this summer that “every time a manager fails at this club I fail. If Frank fails it is my failure too.”

Roy Hodgson will become Palace’s ninth different manager, excluding serial caretaker Keith Millen, since Parish first arrived at his boyhood club in 2010 and it is stats like these which will be used as a stick to beat the former advertising mogul with. You can take any number of his quotes from De Boer’s unveiling and it will look bad. Even the drawn-out process to hire De Boer, taking five weeks out of their summer, now comes across as a waste of time rather than a considered approach.

And while you can criticise Parish all you want - and there are, on today of all days, plenty of valid reasons to do so - it is important to remember (and a damning indictment of generations of Palace owners) that he is not just the club’s chairman but he is the best chairman they have had in recent memory. Indeed, Palace are in the top flight for a fifth-consecutive season, the longest spell in their history. They’ve gone through a lot of coaches to do that but it remains the case that Parish has presided over something never before possible for a club more used to life in the second tier.

View photos Steve Parish will be criticised, but with the club and squad unconvinced by De Boer he had to act (AFP/Getty Images) More

Perhaps his biggest mistake in choosing De Boer in the first place was this obsession with finding a long-term answer in a world no longer conducive to that approach.

It undoubtedly would have made Parish’s life easier to not have to go on another search for a manager, having done so a number of times already since assuming control of the club’s footballing operations. But for mid-table clubs it is almost certain you will be cycling through short-to-medium-term coaches ad infinitum unless you either solidly progress to the upper reaches of the Premier League or you fall into the Championship.

That is a symptom of the Premier League’s financial might, that if you are worried about the drop you will sack your manager but if that coach does well there is always a bigger fish ready to take him away.

Marco Silva, a former Palace target after impressing at Hull, is enjoying his start to life with Watford but there is the knowing inevitability that if things go ‘too well’ for the Hornets then Silva will not be in the job long. This is the reality for mid-to-lower-table Premier League clubs now. You can try and be different and have a coach for five years but you are more than likely going to fail in that quest – be it through underperformance or overperformance.

But going back to De Boer himself, the crux of the issue is that, for all the good intent in hiring Frank, as soon as they got him in the building it became clear that the fit wasn’t quite right.

Immediately some senior players turned against him, players who happened not to be in his plans, but De Boer’s biggest problem turned out to be that these players had the ear of the chairman who, in turn, ensured they weren’t sold.

Damien Delaney was not in De Boer’s plans, who wanted him gone, but Parish did not want to sell or release a player who has formed a key part of the dressing room and club in general since being convinced not to retire by Dougie Freedman back in 2012. It created friction.

