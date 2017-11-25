Steve Smith accuses England of overly defensive tactics after his 21st Test century puts Australia on top
Steve Smith accused England of being overly defensive with their tactics as Australia grabbed a firm hold of the first Ashes Test.
Smith’s 21st Test century led Australia to a narrow first innings lead before his team’s quick bowlers turned up the heat on England for the first time. Alastair Cook failed for the second time in the match, James Vince was out for two and Joe Root struck a nasty blow on the head as England wobbled reaching 33 for two at the close, just seven runs ahead after another absorbing day of Ashes cricket at the Gabba.
For nearly nine hours and 326 balls Smith frustrated England scoring an unbeaten 141. He survived England’s suffocation tactics as they starved him of boundaries and tested his patience to the limit. He delivered one of the great captains’ innings mastering a rearguard with the tail that took momentum away from England.
“I thought they were pretty defensive from the outset,” said Smith. “It was almost as though they were waiting for our batters to make a mistake. Unfortunately the top four made those mistakes. But it felt like it was very defensive. It might be a series where boundaries are hard to come by. But if you bat for long enough, rotate the strike, you’ll get bad balls as the bowlers get tired. Yeah, I thought they were pretty defensive pretty early.”
Stuart Broad declared himself happy with Smith’s frustration as England’s strategy. "Perfect. We know the Australians like to score quickly. If we can restrict them and stop them scoring a lot of boundaries then we'll have periods of taking wickets. This pitch is very slow and flat and it's hard to get any movement out of. As a seam bowler your job is to restrict scoring."
England denied James Anderson is struggling with injury despite the leader of the attack leaving the field of play several times on Saturday. Anderson looked to be struggling with his left side but England said he was only readjusting strapping on his body applied after he was hit while batting on day one.