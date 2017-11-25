Steve Smith derides English tactics - but Joe Root's side have already shown us their blueprint for Ashes success

The press conference was almost over, and Steve Smith had played most of it the same way he had just played England’s bowlers for eight and a half hours: delivery after delivery left outside the off stump. He was looking forward to getting back to the Australian dressing room and maybe treating himself to a nice, relaxing ice bath. Only one question remained. And as it turned out, the question was about England’s tactics. Good play. Steve Smith will always bite on a question about England’s tactics.

“I thought they were pretty defensive from the outset,” he said with a certain relish. “It was almost as though they were waiting for our batters to make a mistake. Unfortunately, the top four made those mistakes. But it felt like it was very defensive. It might be a series where boundaries are hard to come by. Yeah, I thought they were pretty defensive pretty early.”

Of course, when you’ve just batted over four sessions for 141 not out and put Australia in charge of the first Ashes Test, you can pretty much say whatever you want. And yet, in a way, it was perhaps the only loose shot Smith had played all week. For at stake here is not simply a tangential point of interest, but the battle that increasingly looks like underpinning this Ashes series: who benefits from an attritional series? And if we continue to get the sort of cricket we have watched over the last few days, who cracks first?

Smith was referring primarily to the deep-set fields installed by Joe Root in an effort to frustrate him and cut off his favoured leg-side scoring areas. At times there were six men on the leg-side, three in the deep, with no fielder in front of square on the off-side. “Boundaries were quite hard to come by, so it was just trying to get off strike,” he said. “They’re obviously trying a few things there, but it was about playing the ball on its merits, being really patient and waiting for them to bowl where I wanted them to bowl.”