Steven Davies: The MBE and 100th cap are special but getting to the World Cup would be huge
Steven Davis has claimed winning his 100th cap for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park on Thursday will mean little to him if they fail to overcome Switzerland in their World Cup play-off.
Northern Ireland are 180 minutes away from reaching next summer’s tournament in Russia and Davis is adamant that will mean much more to him than any personal milestone.
The Southampton midfielder also received an MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace last week after leading Northern Ireland to the last 16 of Euro 2016 in the summer but he would happily sacrifice individual accolades for a place at the World Cup.
“The MBE and 100th caps are special achievements on a personal level but getting to a World Cup would be huge,” the Northern Ireland captain said. “I don’t like to rank achievements or say this is more important but it goes without saying that to play in a World Cup finals would be special as many great players have been unable to do that.
“Obviously it’s a huge landmark and I’m very honoured to get to that number but my focus is solely on the game. Hopefully after the two games I can reflect on it and say that was a special time to achieve that goal but we can only do that by winning and progressing.”
Davis did enjoy briefly chewing over the strengths of Switzerland with Prince William but admits the rigorous tactical analysis has been left to manager Michael O’Neill, who has issued each member of his squad with detailed information booklets offering a dossier on every Swiss player.
“It was great meeting Prince William and was very knowledgeable on the game,” Davis said. “He talked about the play-offs, knew we were playing the Swiss and said it would be very difficult but he wished us all the best.
“We’ve done a lot of homework on the Swiss and Michael is always well prepared. As soon as we got in, he had little paper booklets made up about them with information. We get information on every single player in their squad and we will watch video analysis on them on how they attack and defend in certain situations and we will have specific meetings looking at their strengths and weaknesses. We will know every detail we need to know.”
Jamie Ward is back in Northern Ireland’s squad after injury and the Nottingham Forest forward explained that he had turned up to watch the country’s last outing at Windsor Park, against Germany last month, only to initially be denied entry to the ground because security failed to recognise him.
“I’d bit of a problem getting through security at the ground, which I’m sure if you ask the lads about it they’d tell you, because their coach came right past me at the time, so … yeah, it was a bit frustrating,” Ward joked. “As soon as the bus came past I just knew the lads were going to see. I tried hiding and everything but that didn’t work out, they’d already seen me.”