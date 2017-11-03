Steven Finn and Moeen Ali out of England's first two Ashes tour matches with injury

England will be without fast bowler Steven Finn and all-rounder Moeen Ali for their first two tour matches in Australia due to injury.

The pair will miss warm-up games against Western Australia XI and Cricket Australia XI, with Ali ruled out due to a side strain and Finn with a knee problem.

Finn's injury is the result of a freakish incident in the nets, when the Middlesex bowler hit the ball onto his own knee while batting.

The absence of England's man of the summer and front-line spinner Ali could open the door for Mason Crane to make his England bow.

Crane's selection in the Ashes squad raised eyebrows, and Finn's injury could also give Somerset seamer Craig Overton an opportunity to stake a claim ahead of the first Test in Brisbane.

More to follow...