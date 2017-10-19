Steven Gerrard cannot understand why Chelsea sold Nemanja Matic to Manchester United

Steven Gerrard has admitted that he still cannot believe that Chelsea were willing to sell midfielder Nemanja Matic to Manchester United in the summer, due to the fact that the Serbian remains one of the toughest opponents that he has ever faced.

The 29-year-old midfielder has settled quickly at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho, his former Chelsea manager, and has been a key part of their unbeaten start to the Premier League season. With United just two points behind early pace-setters Manchester City, Matic’s ability to shield the defence and awareness to play in those in front of him has drawn widespread praise from most observers, not least the ex-professionals that used to play against him.

One of those players was Gerrard, and after feeling the effects of Matic’s physical approach first-hand, the former Liverpool and England captain is at a loss to explain why Chelsea would be willing to sell one of their players to a direct Premier League title rivals – something they did for £40m in the summer transfer window.

“He was one of the toughest opponents I played against. He is very leggy, he's good in the air, he competes, he always gets a toe in,” Gerrard said.

“He can run, he’s very aggressive with the ball and without the ball, he can burst past you with it and he can catch you.”

Having been part of the fierce rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United, Gerrard went on to admit that the arrival of Serbia international Matic at Old Trafford caused him great concern for his former side’s chances of claiming a first Premier League title, and Gerrard’s ties with the club still run thick after moving into management with their youth sides.

“I couldn't believe it,” he added. “I think out of all the Manchester United players I've seen them sign over the last couple of years, he's the one I thought ‘Oh no, I hope not’, so very disappointed about that as a Liverpool fan.”