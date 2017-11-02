Steven Gerrard challenges England U17 World Cup winner Rhian Brewster to become 'world class'

Steven Gerrard has challenged England Under 17 hero Rhian Brewster to become ‘world class’ and force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s senior plans.

Brewster’s goals – including two consecutive hat-tricks – helped England to lift the Under 17 World Cup last weekend. The 17 year-old took the golden boot as the competition’s highest scorer.

The debate has since shifted to how many of the prodigious talents will develop into regular Premier League players.

Liverpool have made no secret of their high hopes for Brewster, seeking to balance expectation with the need to keep the teenager grounded after receiving so much positive attention.

“The message for Rhian is: ‘Well done. You’ve been superb and deserve all the plaudits you get. How do you improve now? How do you push yourself and try to move people out of your way that are above you in the pecking order?’ That’s the challenge for him moving forward,” Gerrard told The Liverpool Echo.

Rhian Brewster (left) and Phil Foden (right) arriving back at Heathrow