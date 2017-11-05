Steven Gerrard reveals initial Salah scare for Liverpool

Steven Gerrard has revealed he was initially skeptical about Liverpool’s signing of Mohamed Salah in the summer.

The Anfield outfit parted with over £36 million - a club record - to bring the winger in from Roma after a successful two-year stint at the Italian capital.

Having failed to secure his signature while at Basel, with the player opting for a £12m move to Chelsea at the turn of 2014, the Kops went back for the Egypt international who had rejuvenated his disappointing Stamford Bridge career in Italy - first, at Fiorentina and then, the Stadio Olimpico.

In spite of his return to form, Gerrard revealed he, alongside 'a lot' of fans had reservations regarding his purchase.

But, following another five-star performance against West Ham United at the London Stadium where he netted his 11th and 12th goals of the campaign, the former Liverpool captain has labelled the 25-year-old as the club’s ‘best player by a mile’.

“I watched him a lot at Chelsea, and it didn’t really take off for him when he was a Chelsea player,” Gerrard said on BT Sport.

“Of course he hit real top form over at Roma, but you’re thinking, ‘is he a player suited to the Premier League?

“And when he first came I, along with a lot of Liverpool fans, wasn’t totally sure how it was going to work. But he’s come in and he’s been absolutely top-drawer this season. He’s been Liverpool’s best player by a mile.”