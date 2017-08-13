Steven Pienaar is ready to lead by example at Bidvest Wits

Pienaar made his return to the PSL after 16 years in Europe, and he has hit the ground running under Gavin Hunt

Bidvest Wits midfielder Steven Pienaar knows that he has to play the same role off the field as he has done on the field so far following his debut against Golden Arrows on Friday.

The 34-year-old came off the bench against Abafana Bes'thende in the MTN 8 quarterfinals, and helped them advance to the semi-finals with a goal under his belt.

“You always have to be positive, even in the dressing room - motivate the guys,” Pienaar told Timeslive.

“Even when it's difficult, like here where after 20 minutes you are chasing the game, but you know you just have to keep believing and encouraging the guys. And that’s why I’m here; to help the guys from that bench, and then also that 10 or 15 minutes I get are also good,” Pienaar said.

The Students came from two goals down to force the game into extra time and went on to win it 4-3 on penalties, with Pienaar scoring one of the spot-kicks.

“It was crazy, especially when you miss the first two penalties, and having come from chasing the game by conceding twice in the first 20 minutes, but it’s a cup game and the most important thing is to get through it. I’m happy, and I think everyone is happy,” Pienaar added.