Steven Pienaar unfazed by criticism at Bidvest Wits

The former South Africa captain is yet to make his mark at the Clever Boys

Bidvest Wits midfielder Steven Pienaar's tenure at the defending PSL champions got off to a disappointing start.

“It’s not been an easy season for us so far but the only thing we can do is to keep going and working hard until we turn the corner,” Pienaar told the media.

The attacker has made seven appearances in all competitions to date in what’s been an embarrassing campaign to say the least thus far.

“In football, you always go through the highs and lows when it comes to form,” he said.

The veteran midfielder, who enjoyed a lot of success in Europe, is not bothered by the criticism he has received.

“Personally, this is not something new. I’ve dealt with criticism throughout my career. If I listened to people who told me I was too small to play in Europe, then I would have never made the move to play overseas,” Pienaar added.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Clever Boys, who have won only two of their opening eight matches, but they have the necessary experience and quality to turn their fortunes around.

“There’s a lot of quality and experience in the team and all the players who have joined Wits this season have gone through similar situations,” Pienaar concluded.