Steyn set to return from year-long absence

Dale Steyn is set to return from a year-long injury lay-off when the Titans take on the Knights in the Ram Slam T20 Challenge on Wednesday.

South Africa paceman Steyn, who is just five Test wickets away from surpassing Shaun Pollock as the Proteas' most prolific bowler in the longest format, has been added to the Titans' 13-man squad for their second match of the competition in Kimberley.

The 34-year-old has been dogged by a shoulder injury sustained in the first Test against Australia in Perth in November 2016, leading to a lengthy rehabilitation programme.

With his return finally in sight, Steyn is excited to get back to competitive action but is not expecting too much from himself.

"I am ready to go. Yes, I haven't played in a year, but there are no massive expectations. I am just looking forward to playing again and feeling part of the game," Steyn told the Titans' official website.

"I'm not asking people to sit back and think I'm going to bowl at 150 kilometres per hour and that I'm going to take five wickets.

"If I can get through the game with minimal damage in terms of economy rate and pick up a wicket or two that would be great."