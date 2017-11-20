Still afloat - Shkodran Mustafi has breathed new life into Arsenal

Shkodran Mustafi was set to join the Arsenal summer exodus, mutiny was bound and the crew were ready to flee Arsene Wenger’s sinking ship.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain had said his goodbyes and booked his ticket for Liverpool. Alexis Sanchez was desperately planning an exit of his own, while Wojciech Szczesny, Gabriel Paulista and Kieran Gibbs had all been shepherded onto lifeboats.

The Champions League stood a long way over the horizon, out of sight for the first time in 20 years. Former port-mates and fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur had long since disappeared over the horizon.

A £34million arrival from Valencia last summer, Germany international Mustafi wasn’t even part of the defensive crew for a good portion of Wenger’s voyages into despair and began the season seemingly even further behind in the pecking order, even after a switch to a back-three.

The locals had seen enough, and so had Mustafi. Inter were looking, and so was he. But the transfer window came and went and he remained on deck in north London.

And so the 25-year-old was an unlikely hero on Saturday as Tottenham sailed into the Emirates seemingly ready to remind us all once again that the balance of power had shifted between the two.

Even on the back of 10 straight Premier League home wins, the Gunners’ recent resurgence was all set to sink without a trace.

