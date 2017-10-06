I still have faith that Bafana Bafana can qualify, says Benni McCarthy

The former Bafana striker has backed the national team coach to succeed despite a string of disappointing results

Former South Africa international and current Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has come out in support of under fire Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.

The 64-year-old has experienced a string of indifferent results, and with just three games remaining in 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying, Bafana find themselves in a precarious situation. Following back-to-back defeats to Cape Verde, Baxter will be looking for a swift response from his charges as they prepare to take on Burkina Faso on Saturday.

Nonetheless, with pressure mounting on the Englishman, Bafana’s all-time leading goal scorer has backed the former SuperSport United head honcho to succeed.

“Not so long ago people were singing Baxter’s praises after going to Nigeria and beating them. The very same people are pointing fingers at him now that things aren’t going well,” McCarthy was quoted by SunSport as saying.

“As South Africans we are very judgemental, we don’t have patience and that is why we’re not succeeding.

“People must understand that coaches need time to get their philosophy through to the players. Baxter is working towards that. When he came in he didn’t have time to work with the players but still won against Nigeria,” he added.

Meanwhile, despite South Africa needing to win all of their remaining qualifiers to have any hope of a 2018 World Cup berth, McCarthy remains optimistic.

“I still have faith that Bafana can qualify, but for them to do so they need experienced players to come to the party,” he said.

“Baxter is an experienced coach and I believe he will put us where we should be. We need to beat Burkina Faso and after that play the rematch against Senegal and beat them fair so that no one can complain and no referees get suspended. Those two wins will get us back on track,” he concluded.