I still have a lot more to offer Bafana Bafana, says SuperSport United keeper Ronwen Williams

Following Williams' penalty heroics, the 25-year-old is determined to continue improving and establish himself in the national team

SuperSport United defeated Cape Town City to be crowned 2017/18 MTN8 champions on Saturday night.

While Matsatsantsa were pushed all the way by a spirited City side, it was Ronwen Williams whose penalty heroics were once again responsible for their triumph.

Williams’ form of late has seen him win the admiration of many within the South African football fraternity, but he has struggled to replicate that form in the national team.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old has vowed to continue improving and has admitted that the praise he has receieved from current South Africa's No.1, Itumeleng Khune, who was one of the first to congratulate him following his exploits on the weekend, has been flattering.

“It’s an amazing comment coming from our national team goalkeeper Itu. We are tight friends with him. When we’re in the Bafana camp we always speak about penalties,” Williams told the media.

“So, it’s an amazing comment coming from Itu. As long as I do good for my club‚ I know that Bafana coach Stuart (Baxter) knows what I can do. I know that I haven’t had the best of a Bafana career but I still have the belief that I got a lot more to offer and achieve at international level with the national team,” he added.

Meanwhile, Williams has revealed the secret behind his two penalty saves.

“I know Lyle (Lakay) from our academy days (at SuperSport). I knew he’s got a lot of power but I wasn’t sure if he was going to shoot straight or go to his favourite corner‚ but I told him I know his corner,” he said.

“So, I played mind games with Lyle just to unsettle him because he wasn’t sure whether to kick straight or go for his corner. The second one (Judas Moseamedi’s)‚ I spoke to my team-mate Aubrey Modiba because he played with Judas. He told me that Judas opens his foot when he shoots. So, it was team work that helped us in the end,” he expressed.