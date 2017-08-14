‘We can still win the league’, insists MFM’s Onuwa

Despite losing a potential title decider to the Peace Boys, the midfielder is confident of the Olukoya Boys lifting the Nigerian topflight diadem

Chukwuka Onuwa is upbeat about MFM's chances of capturing the Nigeria Professional Football League title despite losing 1-0 to Plateau United on Sunday.

Ibeh Johnson was the hero at the Rwang Pam Stadium as he got the goal that separated the two sides.

But the midfielder, unfazed by the loss, says they will keep 'pressuring' Kennedy Boboye's men.

“We played very well and we gave our best,” Chukwuka told Goal.

“In the first 15 minutes we lost concentration, though we picked up later, that was what cost us.

“We need to go back to the drawing board; we need to be more focused.

“We will keep pressuring Plateau United till the last game. We can still win the league.

“The spirit is still very high and we are well motivated to play Gombe United in our next game,” he concluded.

With the result, MFM maintained the second spot on the log behind Plateau United who have extended their lead to six points.