Stockdale sparkles as Ireland sink Pumas

Ireland have been impressive throughout November and Jacob Stockdale was the star of the show in Saturday's victory over Argentina.

Jacob Stockdale enhanced his burgeoning reputation with two tries as Ireland rounded off an encouraging series of November internationals by beating Argentina 28-19.

A try-scorer in his country's emphatic thrashing of South Africa a fortnight ago, Ulster wing Stockdale again impressed on Saturday, finishing off slick Irish moves in either half at the Aviva Stadium.

The 21-year-old's second score at the beginning of the second period put Ireland in total control after they had led 13-0 at the interval.

READ MORE: Rugby Union: Kobelco Steelers get Carter as superstar fly-half confirms Racing exit

READ MORE: Rugby Union: Sensational Scotland run riot against Wallabies following Kepu red

READ MORE: England were seduced by Samoa, admits Jones

Joaquin Tuculet and Juan Manuel Leguizamon crossed as Argentina belatedly found some rhythm going forward, but CJ Stander went over between those scores and Ireland were comfortable winners despite Ramiro Moyano's last-gasp effort.

Ireland end November with three wins from three against Southern Hemisphere opposition, a much-changed side having beaten Fiji in between the emphatic wins over the Springboks and Pumas.

Stockdale's opening try owed much to the quick hands of Chris Farrell, who started at outside centre in the absence of the injured Robbie Henshaw.

Jonathan Sexton surged through a gap from Farrell's delicate pass and Stockdale came up in support of his fly-half to score under the posts.

That clinical move offered a sharp contrast to the error-strewn handling of Argentina, who frequently coughed up possession in the opening 40.

Ireland extended their lead two minutes into the second half when Stockdale hit a lovely line off Sexton's flat pass before bending his run to go over in the left corner.