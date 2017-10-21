Stoke 1 Bournemouth 2: Worrying times for Mark Hughes as Stoke drop into relegation zone
Mark Hughes was praising the loyalty and patience of Stoke’s board 24 hours before this game. After another frustrating defeat, Hughes is certainly testing their faith with his team dropping into the relegation zone.
Bournemouth ended their run of four away defeats in the Premier League to inflict more pressure on Stoke’s manager and there is clearly a feeling among some supporters that time is running out for the Welshman.
This was supposed to be the game which kick-started Stoke’s season, after such a chastening sequence of fixtures, yet Hughes cannot have envisaged the nightmare which unfolded in front of him in the first half.
After the 7-2 annihilation at Manchester City last weekend, this result will be even more difficult for Hughes to stomach.
Though his players did produce an improved performance in the second half, there was to be no dramatic finish and Hughes is perhaps fortunate that the Coates family are arguably the most sensible directors in the country.
Bournemouth’s start to the season had threatened to place their own manager, Eddie Howe, under scrutiny but they benefited from calamitous defending to improve their previously poor record on the road.
The first goal after 15 minutes was one of high quality, completely out of kilter with what had proceeded it.
Stoke’s defence were caught out on the right and, after Adam Smith advanced into the area, Junior Stanislas found Andrew Surman 20 yards out, with the midfielder placing a crisp shot into the bottom corner.
The mood was mutinous and it got infinitely worse for the home team barely 90 seconds later after Ryan Shawcross’ reckless challenge on Benik Afobe. A clear penalty, with Stanislas converting from the spot and suddenly Bournemouth’s away record was looking significantly better.
It was the 16th goal in the league conceded by Stoke in five matches, a damning statistic for a team which spent more than £25m on its defence over the summer. Kevin Wimmer, the £18m signing, was dropped to the bench, raising further questions over Stoke's recruitment.
Stoke were vastly improved in the second half, with Joe Allen slicing wide after a promising counter-attack, and the introduction of Peter Crouch before the hour was inevitable.
Cue the predictable change in gameplan, yet it was undeniably effective. Mame Diouf hauled them back into the contest in the 63rd minute, finishing from close range after Erik Pieters’ lofted cross for his third goal in three games.
The atmosphere was now transformed and Stoke could have had a penalty of their own 17 minutes from time, after Smith brought down Jese in the area.
But Bournemouth never looked in danger of surrendering the three points and the boos at the final whistle are becoming the soundtrack of the season at the bet365 Stadium.