Stoke 1 Bournemouth 2: Worrying times for Mark Hughes as Stoke drop into relegation zone

Mark Hughes was praising the loyalty and patience of Stoke’s board 24 hours before this game. After another frustrating defeat, Hughes is certainly testing their faith with his team dropping into the relegation zone.

Bournemouth ended their run of four away defeats in the Premier League to inflict more pressure on Stoke’s manager and there is clearly a feeling among some supporters that time is running out for the Welshman.

This was supposed to be the game which kick-started Stoke’s season, after such a chastening sequence of fixtures, yet Hughes cannot have envisaged the nightmare which unfolded in front of him in the first half.

After the 7-2 annihilation at Manchester City last weekend, this result will be even more difficult for Hughes to stomach.

Though his players did produce an improved performance in the second half, there was to be no dramatic finish and Hughes is perhaps fortunate that the Coates family are arguably the most sensible directors in the country.

Bournemouth’s start to the season had threatened to place their own manager, Eddie Howe, under scrutiny but they benefited from calamitous defending to improve their previously poor record on the road.

The first goal after 15 minutes was one of high quality, completely out of kilter with what had proceeded it.

Stoke’s defence were caught out on the right and, after Adam Smith advanced into the area, Junior Stanislas found Andrew Surman 20 yards out, with the midfielder placing a crisp shot into the bottom corner.

Mark Hughes has lost the support of many Stoke fans Credit: reuters More