Stoke board refuses to panic after Bournemouth defeat, as Mark Hughes denies club are 'in crisis'
Stoke’s board are refusing to panic despite sitting just above the relegation zone, while manager Mark Hughes insists the club is not in “crisis”.
Yet the next four games could prove crucial to Hughes, as he faces mounting pressure from supporters and the greatest challenge of his four-and-a-half year reign.
After this chastening defeat against a Bournemouth team with four successive away defeats before Saturday, Stoke will now face Watford, Leicester, Brighton and Crystal Palace.
It promises to prove a pivotal sequence for Hughes, who can at least take solace in the fact that Peter Coates remains the most sensible chairman in the Premier League. Coates has only employed two managers since returning to the club in 2006.
The problems are piling up for Hughes, however, who has many players badly out of form and a team that cannot stop leaking soft goals.
Recruitment remains a major issue, with over £45m spent on Kevin Wimmer and Saido Berahino (both on the bench here) and record signing Giannelli Imbula (on loan at Toulouse).
“It’s not a crisis in my view. We are in a situation in terms of league position, but we do have good games coming up. We’ll be fine,” said Hughes.
“We are very rarely are in the bottom three when the season finishes and we always judge our season on what happens at the end of 38 games rather than eight or nine games.
“The fans have a management team that has been in these situations before and been successful so I don’t think they need to worry. It’s about letting good people get on with their jobs and coming through these periods.”
Bournemouth’s first points on the road this season were secured within two first-half minutes, after a fine strike from Andrew Surman and a Junior Stanislas penalty.
Stoke did respond in the second half, with a goal from Mame Diouf, but one win in eight underlines why Hughes is up against it.
Bournemouth are now hopeful of moving out of the bottom three and Surman, the midfielder, believes they displayed another side to their game at the bet365 Stadium.
“It’s not all about fancy football. You’ve got to dig deep and show character and I think that would surprise people,” he said.
“I’ve heard people say we play pretty football and we’re a bit soft, things like that, but we don’t believe we are. We've got Chelsea next week but if we keep playing this I'm sure we'll be fine."