Bournemouth win first away points and increase Stoke's problems

Stoke City's 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth was their fourth in their last five Premier League games, leaving manager Mark Hughes under pressure.

Bournemouth scored twice in two first-half minutes to claim their first away Premier League points of the season with a 2-1 victory over struggling Stoke City.

Eddie Howe's side had lost all four of their previous games on the road, scoring just once in the process, but Andrew Surman put them ahead after 16 minutes with a cool finish from outside the penalty area.

Junior Stanislas doubled the Cherries' lead from the penalty spot two minutes later and Stoke, who were without Xherdan Shaqiri due to an ankle sprain, lacked a cutting edge until the final half hour.

Mark Hughes' men were desperate to bounce back from their 7-2 thrashing by Manchester City a week earlier and, while Mame Biram Diouf gave them hope of a reprise with a goal from close range in the 63rd minute, their performance was typified by loose balls and a lack of composure.

Howe will hope Bournemouth are finally over their struggles for goals this season, after seeing them triple their tally of away strikes without injured striker Jermain Defoe.

Stoke had the better of a scrappy start to the game and Erik Pieters had a claim for a penalty waved away after 10 minutes when he chased a loose ball into the box and collided with Jordon Ibe.

Bournemouth took the lead with their first real attack when Adam Smith surged into the box and cut the ball back to Stanislas, whose simple pass allowed Surman to calmly stroke the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Almost immediately, Ryan Shawcross clumsily felled Benik Afobe in the box and Stanislas doubled Bournemouth's lead with a cheeky penalty straight down the middle of the goal.

Stoke's first-half industry came predominantly from Jese Rodriguez, who dribbled to the edge of the box before playing in Diouf for a powerful shot that was well saved by former Stoke goalkeeper Asmir Begovic at his near post.