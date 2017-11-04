Crouch rescues point as Stoke twice peg Leicester back

Xherdan Shaqiri and substitute Peter Crouch scored equalisers as Stoke City battled to a 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Stoke City and Leicester City shared a 2-2 draw at the bet365 Stadium for a third season in succession after veteran striker Peter Crouch came off the bench to salvage a point for the hosts.

Mark Hughes' men avoided a third defeat in four Premier League outings despite twice falling behind – Vicente Iborra's maiden Leicester goal breaking the deadlock before Riyad Mahrez found a second-half response to Xherdan Shaqiri's fine 39th-minute equaliser.

Claude Puel looked on course for two wins out of two at the start of his Leicester tenure but will have been frustrated to see the rangy Crouch steal into space at the near post to nod home Shaqiri's left-wing corner – the former England international's 15th top-flight goal as a substitute.

Stoke almost snatched it in the final minute through Kurt Zouma but they had to settle for a point, leaving them four above third-bottom Everton on 12 points, with Leicester one better in 10th ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures.

Shinji Okazaki got his feet in a mess as he failed to connect with Demarai Gray's chipped cross to the back post with 20 minutes played.

The Japan international got up gingerly from his tumble but there was a man on the field in worse physical condition – referee Robert Madley, who was forced to make way for fourth official Jon Moss due to a calf injury.

Just before the half hour, Stoke forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting latched on to Ramadan Sobhi's throughball and shifted inside past Harry Maguire before shooting too close to goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester made the most of that let-off by taking the lead in the 33rd minute – Iborra reacting sharply to crash a half-volley past Jack Butland when Maguire nodded down Mahrez's right-wing corner.