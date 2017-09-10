Stoke City's Hughes hails Choupo-Moting’s impact

The Potters’ gaffer has lauded the influence of the Cameroon international on the team following his impressive display on Saturday

Stoke City coach Mark Hughes has hailed Eric Choupo-Moting after he scored a double to help his side to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Saturday.

The Cameroon forward teamed up with the bet365 Stadium outfit in the summer and the manager is delighted that he has started to 'hit the ground running'.

“Maxim has been absolutely fantastic since the moment he arrived here,” Hughes told club website.

“You always hope that when you bring new players in that they will hit the ground running, and I have to say that since he has walked through the door he has impacted the games he has been involved in.

“He is a great guy as well, he has fitted in really well and has integrated with the rest of the group almost immediately.

On the decision to use the former Schalke 04 man against the Red Devils despite injury concerns, Hughes said: “He has some damage to his hamstring, and that showed up on the scan, but sometimes it is better to take notice of the player rather than looking at the scans.

“For the most part you will always find a little bit of damage in footballers scans, but we took him by his word, he said he was ready to go and he proved that he was - he was exceptional.”