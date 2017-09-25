Stoke City's Mame Diouf looking looking forward to Southampton clash

The forward is looking forward to the clash against the Saints after the Potters' humiliating defeat to the Blues at the Bet365 Stadium

Mame Diouf is looking to Stoke City’s next game against Southampton after bowing 4-0 to Chelsea in Saturday's English Premier League clash.

Mark Hughes men were put to the sword in a ruthless manner by Antonio Conte’s charges led by Alvaro Morata hat-trick.

And the Senegal international who played for the entire duration of the tie has decided not to let the result get him down, instead, he wants to get to work and train hard for the next game.