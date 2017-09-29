Stoke City’s Diouf positive ahead Southampton clash

The Senegal international expects a great performance from the Potters when they take on the Saints at the weekend

Stoke City striker Mame Diouf is hoping for a favourable outcome when they play Southampton in an English Premier League game on Saturday.

Last weekend, Mark Hughes' men were on the receiving end of a 4-0 thrashing from Chelsea but had previously beaten Arsenal and held Manchester United at the bet365 Stadium.

And the 29-year-old is optimistic ahead of the clash against Mauricio Pellegrino’s charges.

“If you look at the first seven or eight fixtures we have had then it is quite incredible,” Diouf told club website.

“I don’t think anybody expected us to get much from our opening three or four games, but we did very well in those matches.

“We showed good character and performed well, but things have slip a little bit since, which has been disappointing.

“We beat Arsenal, we drew with Manchester United and then we lost to Newcastle United, when everybody thought we would win.

“People may look at this fixture with Southampton and think Stoke are at home, they will win that one, but football doesn’t work like that.

“We are at home this weekend though, we have to dictate what happens and hopefully we can do what we have done against Arsenal, Manchester United and even Chelsea, who I thought we played pretty well against."